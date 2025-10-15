20 Best Premier League Signings Of Summer 2025 So Far

The Premier League’s 2025/26 season kicked off with over 150 new senior players arriving from all over the world. While many are still settling in, others have wasted no time making their mark. This list highlights the Top 20 signings of the summer based on performances so far—not just on transfer fees or big reputations, but on real, early-season impact.

20. Gabriel Gudmundsson – Lille to Leeds (£10m)

Many weren’t sure if the Swedish leftback would adapt to the Premier League, but he’s proving doubters wrong. He’s aggressive in defence and always looking to get forward. Gudmundsson even scored a powerful header against Fulham—unfortunately, it was in his own net! Still, his confidence and determination have made him a reliable pick for Leeds so far.

19. Kyle Walker – Manchester City to Burnley (£5m)

Some thought the 35-year-old was past his best, but Walker is proving age is just a number. He’s played every minute for Burnley this season, bringing leadership and defensive stability. His pace may have dipped slightly, but his experience and game reading make him a valuable asset in a young, hungry Burnley team.

18. Cristhian Mosquera – Valencia to Arsenal (£13m)

Signed as one for the future, Mosquera has shown he’s ready now. The 21-year-old stepped up impressively in the Champions League and held his own at Anfield after William Saliba was injured. He’s strong, calm on the ball, and looks like one of the smartest budget buys of the window.

17. Michael Kayode – Fiorentina to Brentford (£14.5m)

An exciting young right-back with pace to burn and a rocket of a throw-in. Kayode has already completed 12 successful dribbles—one of the highest in the league for a defender. He adds real width and energy to Brentford’s attack and is improving defensively each game. At just 21, the future looks bright.

16. Joao Palhinha – Bayern to Tottenham (Loan)

Palhinha is one of the Premier League’s top tacklers, bringing steel and experience to Spurs’ midfield. However, there are questions about whether he fits into Ange Postecoglou’s attacking system alongside Rodrigo Bentancur. Despite the debate, he’s scored three goals and is offering vital defensive cover. A solid performer.

Alderete has brought much-needed experience to Sunderland’s backline. His composure under pressure and strength in aerial duels have made him a fan favourite. He even scored a match-winning goal and has quickly become one of the leaders in the team. A brilliant value-formoney addition.

13. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall – Chelsea to Everton (£25m)

A non-stop runner in midfield, Dewsbury-Hall brings energy, skill and aggression. He’s already picked up five yellow cards, but also contributed goals and assists. He’s one of the most creative passers in the final third and has given Everton a new attacking spark. A smart buy from the struggling Toffees.

12. Jaidon Anthony – Bournemouth to Burnley (£8m)

The 25-year-old winger has been a revelation at Burnley. With four goals in just seven appearances, he’s already making his mark. Fast, clever and direct, Anthony looks like a player determined to make the most of his Premier League chance. At £8 million, he might be the bargain of the season.

11. Granit Xhaka – Bayer Leverkusen to Sunderland (£17.3m)

The Swiss midfielder has slotted into Sunderland’s team like he’s been there for years. At 32, his experience, leadership and calmness on the ball have made him a crucial figure in the team’s midfield. He’s helped young players settle and brings control to games. A top-class signing for a side pushing above their weight.

10. Malick Thiaw – Milan to Newcastle (£34.6m)

Thiaw was brought in to replace Fabian Schar eventually, but he’s already taken over the role. The 24-year-old German defender is strong, fast, and technically sound. He reads the game well and has formed a promising partnership with Sven Botman. Looks like a future Premier League star.

9. Robin Roefs – NEC Nijmegen to Sunderland (£11.7m)

At just 22 years old, Roefs has already saved a penalty, made key saves in big games, and helped Sunderland to clean sheets. He made a big mistake against Aston Villa, but responded with a manof-the-match performance the next game. His confidence, shot-stopping, and quick reactions have been impressive for a young goalkeeper.

8. Gianluigi Donnarumma – PSG to Manchester City (£25.9m)

One of the most high-profile signings of the summer, Donnarumma is living up to the hype. He’s pulled off some stunning saves and looks more comfortable with the ball at his feet than many expected. The Italian’s presence and confidence have already won over City fans.

7. Nick Woltemade – Stuttgart to Newcastle (£69.3m)

The German striker has hit the ground running, scoring in his first three home games—something only club legends Alan Shearer and Les Ferdinand had done before him. He’s technically gifted, good in the air, and already a fan favourite. Newcastle may have found their new number 9.

6. Hugo Ekitike – Eintracht Frankfurt to Liverpool (£79m)

Big price tag, big expectations—and so far, Ekitike has delivered. With five goals in 10 games, he’s added speed and strength to Liverpool’s attack. A red card in the League Cup was a setback, but overall, he’s looked dangerous and very capable of leading the line.

5. Sean Longstaff – Newcastle to Leeds (£15m)

Many saw Longstaff as a squad player, but he’s become the heartbeat of Leeds’ midfield. He’s won more tackles than almost anyone in the league, delivered goals and assists, and played with real authority. A key reason Leeds are punching above their weight.

4. Mohammed Kudus – West Ham to Tottenham (£55m)

A creative genius, Kudus is now Spurs’ most dangerous attacking player. He leads the league in dribbles and is joint-top in assists. His unpredictability, flair, and confidence have made him a nightmare for defenders. He’s finally found consistency— and Spurs are benefiting hugely.

3. Adrien Truffert – Rennes to Bournemouth (£14.4m)

The former Rennes captain has been superb at both ends of the pitch. He defends strongly and bombs forward to create chances. Truffert has already delivered standout performances against top sides and is one of the most consistent full-backs in the league.

2. Estevão – Palmeiras to Chelsea (£49m)

The teenage Brazilian is playing with the freedom and fearlessness of a street footballer. He scored a late winner against Liverpool and is top in the league for expected assists per 90 minutes. Fans love watching him, and it’s easy to see why. A future superstar in the making.

1. Jack Grealish – Manchester City to Everton (Loan)

A change of scenery has brought Grealish back to life. Now the main man at Everton, he’s joint-top in assists and ranks first in progressive carries and goal-creating actions. He’s playing with a smile again and looks like the Grealish of old. So far, the best signing of the season.