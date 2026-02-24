New Telegraph

February 24, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. 20 Banks Meet…

20 Banks Meet CBN Recapitalisation Threshold

Twenty Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) have fully met the new recapitalisation threshold deadlines, while another 13 banks are at various stages of capital raising, Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Mr. Olayemi Cardoso disclosed on Tuesday at the conclusion of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

He stated that the CBN has verified a total sum of N4.05 trillion as of 19th February 2026, representing investment funds that have been injected by the banks.

Details to follow…

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel
Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Alleged Ransom Payment For Abducted Niger Schoolchildren False – FG
Read Next

Asake Tops Spotify Nigeria’s All-Time Stream List