20 Banks Meet CBN Recapitalisation Threshold

Twenty Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) have fully met the new recapitalisation deadline, while another 13 banks are at various stages of capital raising, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, disclosed on Tuesday at the end of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

Cardoso’s update on recapitalisation progress comes less than 40 days to the 30th March 2026 deadline given by the CBN for banks to meet the new recapitalisation threshold.

Also, at the 304th MPC meeting yesterday, 11 members voted for a reduction of the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 50 basis points, from 27% to 26.5%, in line with the consistent easing of inflationary pressures. The Committee retained the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) at 45% for commercial banks and 16% for merchant banks, while the Liquidity Ratio (LR) was retained at 30%. The Standing Facilities Corridor was retained at +50 / -450 basis points around the MPR.

Shedding light on the volume of investment flow towards the recapitalisation exercise, Cardoso said that as of 19th February 2026, total verified and approved capital stood at N4.05 trillion. Of this amount, N2.90 trillion (71.6%) has been mobilised domestically, while $706.84 million (about N1.15 trillion), representing 28.33%, is from foreign sources.

“So, in summary, 71.67% is undertaking regulatory intervention, with certain legal and structural considerations, which naturally will influence the sequencing of their recapitalisation actions. In other words, it’s unreasonable to expect that they will follow the same sequence as those that, two and a half years ago, made this announcement and have had ample time to do much of what they are doing now.”

Cardoso said the CBN was actively monitoring and engaging relevant stakeholders to ensure a credible outcome of the process. He assured that the bank will not waiver in maintaining financial stability. “Specifically, with respect to those institutions currently under regulatory intervention, depositor funds in these institutions remain secure, and operations continue under close supervisory and regulatory oversight of the Central Bank,” he said.

Speaking on the decision by MPC members to reduce the policy rate by 50 basis points to 26.5%, he attributed it to the consistent ease in headline inflation, while noting that the Committee expressed concerns with fiscal spending during the electioneering season.

“In reaching this policy decision, the Committee took into account the sustained deceleration in year‑on‑year headline inflation in January 2026, marking the eleventh consecutive month of decline. This downward trajectory in inflation was driven mainly by the continued effects of the contractionary monetary policy, stability in the foreign exchange market, robust capital inflows, and improvement in the balance of payments. The momentum was further reinforced by relative stability in petroleum product prices and improved food supply conditions, especially staples. These outcomes indicate that prior tightening has continued to anchor expectations.”

On the outlook, Cardoso said the momentum of reduced inflation would be maintained.

“The outlook indicates that the current momentum of domestic disinflation will continue in the near term. This is premised on the lagged impact of previous monetary policy tightening, sustained stability in the foreign exchange market, and improved food supply. However, increased fiscal releases, including election-related spending, could pose an upside risk to the outlook. The MPC reaffirmed its commitment to an evidence-based policy framework, firmly anchored on the Bank’s core mandate of ensuring price stability, while safeguarding the soundness and resilience of the financial system,” he assured.

Responding to inquiries on foreign reserves, he said the reserves position is at $54.4 billion, the highest in the last 13 years, and it can finance 9.6 months of import cover.

“Regarding the key drivers and sustainability, the answer is yes. We have seen very positive signals with respect to macro developments, favourable trade developments, and a healthy current account surplus. Non-oil exports have also increased. Another key factor is diaspora remittances, which are rising steadily. The underpinning of all this is market confidence. Without market confidence, no matter what you do, outcomes will be sub-optimal. Over the period, we have participated in numerous international fora, communicated our economic framework transparently, and engaged in dialogues to engender positive market sentiment. I believe this approach has paid off,” he said.