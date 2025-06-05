2 Years Of Tinubu: Health Sector Stumbles Amid Isolated Progress, Says Psn President

Share

As President Bola Tinubu’s administration marks its second year, the state of Nigeria’s health sector remains a source of deep concern, according to the President of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Ibrahim Tanko Ayuba. In a candid interview, Ayuba has outlined the sector’s persistent challenges, modest progress, and urgent need for structural reforms.

According to Ayuba, the health sector under Tinubu’s leadership has seen little transformation, continuing a legacy of systemic failure and policy inertia.

Despite some macroeconomic improvements and signs of infrastructural investment, Ayuba said these gains have yet to filter down to healthcare.

“Even if it appears President Tinubu’s administration is about to make an impact with infrastructural growth and other macroeconomic indices, the health sector continues to slide albeit sadly,” Ayuba noted. Looking ahead, Ayuba therefore called on President Tinubu to prioritise the health sector and avoid waiting for further industrial actions before taking decisive action.

He urged him to diversify leadership appointments in the health sector beyond physicians and inaugurate statutory Boards of Management across MDAs to ensure governance and accountability, Engage key stakeholders—particularly in the pharmaceutical sector—in policy formulation.

Similarly, he urged Tinubu to set up a Presidential Committee on the Pharma Sector to promote local manufacturing and align health policy with national economic growth targets.

“President Tinubu must drive a new order in the pharmaceutical dimension which has a tendency to contribute to national GDP,” Ayuba emphasised.

He concluded with a direct appeal to the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, encouraging him to shun “primordial sentiments” and embrace a collaborative, outputdriven model of leadership. “Prof. Pate is apparently a decent man… He should do it before the sun sets on the health sector under his watch.”

A major point of contention is the Federal Government’s failure to honour several key agreements with healthcare professionals. Most notably, the President’s promise in June 2023 to implement the adjustment of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) remains unfulfilled.

Additionally, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) in October 2024 has yet to be properly implemented. Ayuba also highlighted the stalled elevation of the Consultant Pharmacist cadre and delayed implementation of the retirement age increase for health professionals.

“The major medical groups and their appendages have apparently hijacked the hierarchy of the Federal Ministry of Health & Social Welfare to do its bidding,” he claimed.

The PSN President also criticised the lack of institutional leadership, with over 90 per cent of parastatals and agencies in the health sector still lacking fully inaugurated Boards of Management two years into the administration.



This vacuum, he said, has fostered “tyranny” and inefficiency across health-related Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), adding that even anti-corruption agencies have flagged the health sector as one of the most corrupt.

The promotion of what Ayuba described as the “obnoxious” Natural Health Facility Regulatory Agency Bill has also drawn criticism. He argued that it seeks to centralise control in the hands of physicians, further alienating other vital health professionals and exacerbating existing inter-professional tensions.

Despite these challenges, the president of the PSN acknowledged some attempts at reform, including government efforts to promote local drug manufacturing. However, he expressed concern that critical pharmaceutical stakeholders were not adequately consulted, undermining the sustainability of initiatives such as the Swiss Pharma Academy and the recently approved MEDIPOOL project.

The MediPool project, launched by President Tinubu, aims to centralise the procurement and distribution of essential medicines and vaccines. The project encompasses procurement planning, distribution monitoring, supply chain and logistics management, and quality control. The initiative seeks to improve drug access, especially in underserved communities.

The goal is to close the drug access gap. “Surprisingly, pharma-stakeholders have made it clear that… these concepts were initiatives devoid of adequate engagements with key pharma-stakeholders,” Ayuba explained.

Ayuba traced many of the problems plaguing the sector to structural and operational issues surrounding Nigeria’s Basic National Health Provision Fund (BNHPF), which he described as mismanaged and poorly implemented.

The fund allocates one per cent of the consolidated revenue to healthcare, split across social health insurance, primary healthcare, and drug procurement. But according to Ayuba, misallocation, lack of inclusivity, and sabotage by some physician-led groups have derailed its objectives.

“No matter the level of funds injected, it will be money down the drain…,” he warned, emphasising the need for transparency and inclusivity. Two years into President Tinubu’s administration, the health sector remains weighed down by structural bias, unfulfilled promises, and administrative stagnation.

While there are signs of positive intent—such as efforts to stimulate local drug production—sustainable progress will require broader reforms, inclusive governance, and a commitment to honoring agreements with health professionals. As the PSN President has warned, time is running out to change course.

