2 Years Of Mitigating Fire Disasters Through Advocacy, Procurement

EMMANUEL ONANI highlights that the Federal Fire Service has recorded appreciable gains in fire disaster containment and mitigation in the last two years of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present government

The Federal Fire Service (FFS) – operating as an agency under the Ministry of Interior – has the constitutional mandate to prevent, control and extinguish fires in Federal Government properties, and across states where federal presence manifests. Over the years, however, its responsibilities have grown to include rescue operations, fire safety regulation, disaster risk reduction and public enlightenment/awareness.

FFS Before May 2023

Prior to May 2023, when President Bola Tinubu assumed office, the FFS contended with challenges of inadequate funding, massive equipment and infrastructure gap, lack of modern technology, and weak enforcement of safety laws – a development that culminated in delayed response to emergencies, dilapidated stations, and ineffective operations. Many urban areas had few stations, with some estimates suggesting most local governments lacked coverage, and existing buildings were often dilapidated.

It is important to stress that the FFS had suffered isolation, as it side-lined in national security discussions, thereby undermining its role as a critical public safety agency. Conscious of the myriad of issues that characterised the Federal Fire Service on assumption of office, President Tinubu spared no efforts in redressing the balance, considering the critical responsibility the constitution places on the agency.

He chose to deliver his Renewed Hope Agenda through the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who has continued to undertake reforms, as witnessed in the procurement and commissioning of new equipment, among other investments.

From fire-fighting to emergency mgt

The FFS, hitherto conceived as “a fire suppression agency”, has grown into a multi-dimensional emergency response organisation, with its officers now responding not only to fires, but also to road traffic accidents, building collapses, industrial mishaps and other emergencies requiring technical rescue.

The Service officials, in many locations across the country, are trained in search and rescue, hazardous materials handling, water rescue and emergency medical response. This development, no doubt, reflects the growing complexity of urban life, industrial activities and climate-induced disasters that demand swift, coordinated emergency interventions.

Training and re-training

As part of efforts to enhance the capacity of its personnel, the Agency recently went into partnership with the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF). The collaboration aimed to train no fewer than 7,400 Nigerians in fire safety awareness. To be specific, the agency will train 200 participants in each state of the federation and the FCT, totalling 7,400 beneficiaries. The programme will focus on essential fire-prevention skills, early warning practices, and basic emergency response procedures.

In the arrangement, the “volunteers” will also be groomed to serve as fire safety advocates within their communities, creating a multiplier effect that promotes vigilance and responsible safety behaviour nationwide. The initiative is expected to significantly strengthen grassroots preparedness, improve first response capacity, and foster a long-term culture of fire safety within communities.

Procurement of 15 rapid response fire fighting vehicles

The Minister of Interior, Tunji-Ojo, commissioned 15 Rapid Response Fire Fighting Vehicles and six heavy Fire Fighting Trucks, in demonstration of the readiness of the administration to rapidly respond to fire incidents, and other disasters within the purview of the FFS.

The minister used the occasion to challenge officers and men of the service to roll their sleeves for work, stating that the era of work is now, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President. He also tasked the fire service authorities on the urgent need to extend operations to forecasting for impending fire outbreak and other disasters.

He added that attention must be paid to prevention, rather than fire fighting. “Your responsibilities must go beyond fire fighting. You have to plan and be able to forecast danger to prevent occurrence of disaster,” the former federal lawmaker had charged at the occasion in October 2023. Meanwhile, the commissioned fire trucks have the ability to navigate through narrow spaces in the market and residential areas.

Again, Tunji-Ojo also implored the FFS that its fire institute would not only be personnel training alone, it must integrate training of fire rescuers, who would be deployed to many commercial and public buildings to ensure compliance with fire safety mechanisms. In his estimation, fire fighting is closely linked with development.

Community engagement and public education

In recognition of the fact that prevention is better than response, the Federal Fire Service places strong emphasis on public enlightenment. Through community outreach, school programmes and media campaigns, the Service educates citizens on fire safety, emergency preparedness and responsible use of electrical and cooking appliances. During festive seasons and dry periods, when fire incidents typically spike, the Service intensifies awareness campaigns, urging Nigerians to adopt safer habits and promptly report emergencies.

Challenges

Notwithstanding the critical role of the FFS in the disaster management and control ecosystem, the agency still faces some challenges, among which is budgetary constraint, which is fallout of the economic realities occasioned by the ongoing reforms initiated by the President Bola Tinubu-led administration. According to a 2021 report, the Federal Fire Service responded to 2,845 distress calls, and although no fewer than 136 lives were lost, it was still able to save N3 trillion worth of properties.

Minister seeks urgent review of 60-yearold

FFS Act At a recent decoration of the new Comptroller General of Federal Fire Service, Olumode Adeyemi, in Abuja, Tunji-Ojo had appealed for an urgent amendment of Nigeria’s fire service act, which he described as outdated and inadequate for modern rescue operations. “I’m happy the National Assembly is here. The National Assembly is already working on the Fire Service law because the fire service act that we have at the moment is over 60 years old.

We need to, of course, improve the rescue operations. “Fire Service is one of the most impactful agencies in this country. Every time there’s a fire incident and rescue operation and someone dies, it’s a failure for the Fire Service. Your job is to prevent fire — you are as important to life as oxygen can be.

“You are 100% my supporter, but you don’t expect 100% support from your men. It’s the truth. If you are waiting for 100% support, you will never realise it. Leadership is not a popularity contest. Leadership is not about who likes what you say. Leadership is the conviction of one’s heart,” the minister said.

There is, however, a beacon of hope in ongoing reforms, increased government attention and partnerships with state fire services and private sector, and other stakeholders. With sustained investment in infrastructure, technology and personnel welfare, the Federal Fire Service is poised to strengthen its effectiveness nationwide.