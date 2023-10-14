2 UNIBEN Pharmacy Graduates Beat 86 Countries In Global Entrepreneurship Competition

There is excitement in the University of Benin (UNIBEN), as two of its recently graduated pharmacy students, Pharms. Chioma Favour Uzoma and Favour Oluwatobi Ogedegbe emerged as the first runner-up among the top 5 teams in a global Bechangemaker social entrepreneurship competition.

The duo outshone 569 other startups from 86 countries, including the USA, Morocco and Colombia, with their Medvax Health, a health tech startup in the competition that was held in Dublin, Ireland.

Their ground-breaking solution, an AI-powered app, tackles the distribution of counterfeit and substandard medications in Africa.

After three months of rigorous training and two competitive online rounds, they secured a place among the top 5 global finalists, as the only African team out of 11 African teams that started the second phase of the competition three months ago.

The feat earned them two fully funded tickets to pitch live at the Worldskills General Assembly in Dublin, where they captivated a diverse audience of social investors, government officials, and partners from Worldskills and HP Foundation.

The duo’s efforts were rewarded with a seed grant, providing essential support to kickstart their operations in Nigeria.

According to the team, fake and expired medications kill over half a million Africans every year. They hope to create a platform in Nigeria that can provide swift access to anti-counterfeit medicines at affordable prices by developing a network of verified and licensed pharmacies linked to healthcare providers and individuals through relievable and effective logistics.

In a statement made available to journalists in Benin, Edo State, the young entrepreneurs who proudly identified themselves as Nigerians, emphasized their commitment to putting their country on the global map.

They encourage fellow Nigerian youths to pursue their passions, reach beyond the stars, and contribute to positive change, even as they called on the government to support young entrepreneurs who are developing innovative solutions in their various sectors.