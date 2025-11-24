2 Suspects Arrested In Connection With Obesere’s Attack

The Ondo State Police Command said two suspects have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the attack on fuji icon, Alhaji Abass Obesere, and his team.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Obesere and his team were attacked by touts on Friday during a burial ceremony at Government field, Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.

Obesere was manhandled while one of his boys was stabbed with a knife and their belongings taken away by the touts.

The command’s Spokesperson, DSP Olushola Ayanlade, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen yesterday in Akure.

Ayanlade said the breakthrough followed the command’s prompt response to credible intelligence indicating Obesere was assaulted during the event.

He said further investigations revealed a group of suspected hoodlums, led by one Michael Abbey, popularly known as “Emir”, allegedly attacked the musician while he was performing.

“During the assault, the suspects reportedly stole a bag containing N4 million, a gold chain, handset, and wristwatch.

“The situation escalated when the victim’s manager sustained an injury to the hand after being stabbed with a broken bottle while attempting to intervene.

“Acting swiftly on these findings, operatives of the command initiated targeted operations which resulted in the arrest of two key suspects identified as Michael Abbey ‘M’ a.k.a Emir and Oniye Oke ‘M’.

“During interrogation, both suspects confessed to their involvement in the criminal operation and the sum of N479,100 was recovered as part of the stolen proceeds.

“Efforts are currently being intensified to track down the remaining fleeing suspects and recover the outstanding exhibits linked to the case,” Ayanlade said.