2 Suicide Attempts Averted In Anambra Community As Flood Submerges Farmlands

Save for the intervention of villagers at Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State, two persons would have died through suicide following the submerging of several farmlands in the area by flood. The flood which had been fore- told by Nigerian Metrological Agency (NIMET), to affect states in the coastal regions of the country is already affecting states in the North is fast hitting the South East and South South.

In the last two weeks the torrential rain fall across the South East has increased the volume of water from the River Niger thereby submerging most farmlands in the area which led to the attempted suicide by two farmers. It was learnt that most farmers in the area had obtained loans to cultivate in their farms before the flood and apparent fear over how to repay the loans led to two of the affected farmers trying to take their own lives out of frustration.

As a riverine local government area in Anambra State, situated on the banks of the River Niger, bordering Delta and Rivers State, Ogbaru’s flood-prone nature has been laid bare once more. From Ossomala to Obeagwe, Akili Ogidi, Ogwuikpele, Ogwuaniocha and many farm camps in the environs, the devastation is better imagined as the communities are literarily swallowed up in the increasing flood.

Meanwhile, residents of Ogbaru Local Government Area are currently apprehensive over the fate of their property and children as according to them there are no signs of government plans towards resettling them to a better place or providing them with relief materials and medicaments A yam and cassava farmer in Ogwuikpele, Mr. Adimali Nwachukwu, expressed deep pain and anguish, narrating his ordeal: “The flood has destroyed me. It has ruined my hopes and wasted my labour.

I don’t know where to start from. I borrowed money at a high interest rate to invest in large-scale farming this year.” A widow, Nwakaego Nwafili, a cassava and maize farmer, shared her heart-wrenching tale: “This year’s flood is suffocating me. Since the heavy rains started in July, I’ve been having panic attacks, knowing what was to come. I haven’t been sleeping at night, my mind is constantly preoccupied with my farm.

I’m heartbroken as I speak to you now The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), in collaboration with the Anambra State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), in June visited Ogbaru for flood simulation and sensitization exercise. The operation aimed to test Nigeria’s preparedness for anticipated flooding, enhance multi-agency coordination, and raise awareness among vulnerable communities.