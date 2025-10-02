2 Students Killed, Another Injured In Military, Bandits Crossfire In Benue Community

The Benue State Police Com- mand yesterday gave an in- sight into the circumstances that led to the death of two students in Jato-Aka, Kwande Local Government Area, during an exchange of gunfire between soldiers and suspected hoodlums.

The Command, in a statement by its PPRO, SP Udeme Edet, said the students were not targets of the military. Udeme explained that the situation unfolded when troops on patrol encountered armed men on a motorcycle. “While chasing them, the hoodlums opened fire on the military, and the military repelled them.

It was in that process that unknowingly, stray bullets hit three students.” The police spokesperson contended that the affected students. were taken to a nearby hospital, where one was confirmed dead on arrival, while two others are still receiving medical attention and are said to be in stable condition.

Eyewitness account however contradicted the police report as they alleged that the military personnel opened fire on mourners returning from the burial of Chief Hanave Laha, a kindred head in Nzaav, Yaav Council Ward, of Turan district.