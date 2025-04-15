2 Rescued After 3-Storey Building Collapses In Lagos

Share

Two individuals were rescued following the collapse of a three-storey building under construction at 4, Agarawu Street, Lagos Island.

The incident, which occurred around 2:00 p.m., left the victims trapped beneath a heap of debris, sparking a swift response from emergency services.

In a statement issued on Monday by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the agency’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed that the victims were extricated by emergency responders before being rushed to the hospital for urgent medical treatment.

The conditions of the rescued individuals remain unclear, but authorities have not reported any fatalities.

Spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, echoed LASEMA’s statement, affirming that no lives were lost in the collapse.

Hundeyin also added that the area had been secured by law enforcement and emergency personnel, allowing normalcy to return to the neighbourhood.

“The rescue operation was swift, and thankfully, no casualties were recorded,” said Hundeyin. “The investigation into the cause of the structural failure is ongoing, and relevant authorities have been notified to ensure that a thorough inquiry is conducted.”

