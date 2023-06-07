2 Remanded In Prison For Defaming Osun Speaker On Facebook

A Magistrate Court in Osogbo, Osun State capital on Wednesday ordered two persons to be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly defaming the recently elected Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun.

The suspects, Ajibola Oluwasegun Fawale, 34, and Ajiboye Babatunde, 28, were arraigned by the State Police Command.

The police charged the pair with two counts of publishing defamatory comments on social media.

Fawale and Babatunde were accused of posting on social media that the new speaker is a fraudster and that the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had proclaimed him wanted.

They reportedly committed the crime with others who are currently at large on June 2, 2023, at about 7:00 a.m. in Osogbo.

The charge sheet reads “You Ajibola Oluwasegun Fawale and Ajiboye Babatunde and others now at large, on or about 2nd day of June 2023, at about 7:00 am at Osogbo, Osun State in the Osogbo Magisterial District, did among yourselves to commit the offence to wit: Publication of Defamatory of Character Matter, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 517 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. If laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

“That you Ajibola Oluwasegun Fawale and Ajiboye Babatunde and others now at large, on the same date, time, place and in the aforementioned Magisterial District, with intent to injure the reputation of one Hon. Egbedun Adewale, did falsely post on a social media that Hon. Egbedun Adewale is a fraudster declared wanted by FBI/EFCC, thereby exposing him to hatred or ridicule, or damage to his profession or trade/reputation and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 373 and punishable under Section 375 of the Criminal Code Cap. 34 Vol. II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.”

However, the accused pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

Counsels to Fawale and Babatunde, Barr Oluwabusayo Ebo and Taiwo Awokunle applied for the bail of the accused persons in the most liberal terms.

The Defence Counsels assured the court that the suspects have reliable sureties, promising that the accused would not jump bail if granted.

However, Police Prosecutor, John Idoko, objected to the oral bail applications on the ground that the suspects escape and would tamper with police evidence if released on bail.

Presiding Chief Magistrate, Olusegun Ayilara, ordered that the defendants be remanded in the correctional facility and thereafter adjourned till June 9 for a ruling on the bail application.