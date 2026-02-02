2 Police Sergeants Arrested Over Armed Robbery In Benue

The Benue State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of two serving police sergeants in connection with a suspected armed robbery operation, leading to the recovery of a stolen vehicle and weapons.

Police sources disclosed that operatives of the Command’s surveillance patrol team acted on credible intelligence to intercept a red Toyota Corolla (2010 model) with Registration Number NEG-35-AE, which had earlier been snatched at gunpoint in Akwanga and was heading towards Keffi.

It was learnt that the suspects allegedly breached a police checkpoint at Angwan Lambu, prompting security operatives to give chase. They were eventually stopped and arrested at a military checkpoint close to Uke.

“On their arrest, the following exhibits were recovered: one AK-47 rifle with breech number, three magazines loaded with 16 rounds of live ammunition, one black face mask, three mobile phones and other personal belongings,” the command said. Further identification revealed that the arrested officers are Sgt. Shedrack Abednego, attached to the STS (FID), Abuja, and Sgt. John Ayuba, attached to the CP Crack Squad, FCT Command.

According to police sources, investigations are still ongoing to establish the depth of their alleged involvement and to determine whether they are connected to other criminal acts.