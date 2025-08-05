2 Police Attached To Ebonyi Lawmaker Ambushed, Killed In Imo By Gunmen

Two policemen attached to the majority leader of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Kingsley Ikoro (Afikpo North- West) were on Sun- day ambushed and killed by gunmen in Imo State. The attack took place around the Okigwe area of the Enugu-Okigwe-PortHarcourt Expressway.

The killing of the cops has been confirmed by the Police authorities in Imo State. Spokesman of the Imo State Police Command, DSP Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident while adding that manhunt for the criminals was already afoot. He disclosed that the police operatives were already combing bushes around the scene of the crime with a plot to apprehending the suspects and bring them to book.