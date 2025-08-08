2 Pennsylvania State Police Troopers Shot

Two Pennsylvania State Police troopers were shot yesterday morning, Governor Josh Shapiro said at an event outside Philadelphia.

“About an hour ago in Susquehanna County, two state troopers were shot. Lori and I are praying for those troopers,” Shapiro said.

“I want you to know I’ve communicated with Col. Paris. He is on the scene.

It is an active situation and at the conclusion of this event I plan to head there myself.” The shooting occurred in northeastern Pennsylvania.