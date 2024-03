Two pastors in Ikot Ekang, a community in Abak Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom have been murdered. The clergymen are: Apostle Elisha Asuquo, founder of the Mount of Solution Redeemed Church (MSRC) and the Pastor incharge of the Church, Aniekan Ibanga.

The unidentified gunmen stormed the National Headquarters of the Church on a motorcycle at about 7:30pm at the weekend, disrupting Parish meeting which was ongoing.