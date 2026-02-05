2 Ondo Varsity Students Drown After Matriculation Ceremony

It was meant to be a party to celebrate their matriculation ceremony, but two students of the Ondo State-owned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA) died after they drowned in a pool during the after-party celebrating their entrance into the university.

The victims, identified as Oludere Opeyemi, 22, and Adegbola Blessing, 19, were at a hotel pool celebrating their matriculation ceremony when the incidents occurred.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abayomi Jimoh, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) said the incident happened on January 29. Jimoh in his statement said, “On the 29th of January, 2026, a report was received at the Akungba Divisional Police Headquarters from one Shittu, male, the pool manager of Unibercity Lounge and Hotel, Akungba-Akoko, regarding an unfortunate incident that occurred during a swimming pool party organised by the hotel for newly matriculated students. ”

According to the report, at about 2000hrs on the same date, one Adegbola Blessing, male, aged 19 years, was discovered unconscious inside the hotel’s swimming pool. “He was immediately rescued by the pool manager and administered first aid.

The victim reportedly regained consciousness, was able to stand, and was subsequently taken home by his friends. “Shortly thereafter, another individual, Oludere Opeyemi, male, aged 22 years, was also discovered unconscious in the swimming pool.

He was promptly rescued and rushed to the State Hospital, Ikare-Akoko, where he was later confirmed dead by medical personnel. Following the report, operatives of the Akungba Divisional Police Station were promptly deployed to the scene on the night of the incident to commence an investigation.

Meanwhile, the hotel manager, Ayomide Badejo, a female, and the pool manager, were invited for questioning as part of the preliminary investigation. “Further developments occurred in the early hours of 30th January, 2026, at about 0700hrs, when the first victim, Adegbola Blessing, was reported to have also passed on.

Consequently, the case was transferred to the Command’s Monitoring Unit for discreet, thorough, and comprehensive investigation. “The remains of the deceased persons have been deposited at the State Hospital, Ikare-Akoko morgue for preservation and autopsy, as part of the ongoing investigation process.”

Jimoh said the Commissioner of Police has advised all hotel owners and operators across the state to prioritise the safety and well-being of their guests by putting in place adequate and functional safety measures within their facilities, with particular emphasis on swimming pool areas.