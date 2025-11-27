2 National Guard Members Killed In Washington DC Shooting

Two National Guard members have been killed in a shooting a few blocks away from the White House in Washington DC

. “West Virginia will never forget their service or their sacrifice, and we will demand full accountability for this horrific act,” said the state governor.

A suspect has been taken into custody and the scene is secured, police said. US President Donald Trump says the suspect is “severely wounded”.

Three victims were earlier transported to hospital, according to emergency response officials – the identity of the third victim was unclear, reports the BBC.