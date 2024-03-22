2 Men Jailed for Breaking Into FG’s Warehouse

Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, presided over by Justice Akintayo Aluko, yesterday, convicted and sentenced two men, Umar Muhammed and Ibrahim Musa to 12 months imprisonment for breaking into a Federal Government’s warehouse, located at the Nigerian Customs Service, Ikeja, Lagos.

Justice Aluko slammed the jail terms after the prosecutor, Mr Michael Osong, reviewed the facts of the charge against them. It would be recalled that the duo were arraigned before Justice Aluko on March 14, on the charge bordering on unlawful access to the warehouse and wilful destruction of seized vehicles parked in the warehouse.

While the suspects were being arraigned, Osong hinted to the judge that the convicts illegally entered the warehouse between December 2023 and January 2024. The prosecutor informed the court that the convicts, after entering the warehouse, unlawfully destroyed some seized vehicles packed in the warehouse, and as well destroyed some cables and wires in the warehouse.