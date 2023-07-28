2 Men Docked For Allegedly Stealing From Accident Victims

Two men were yesterday arraigned in a Magistrates’ Court in Badagry, Lagos State for allegedly stealing N34,350 from dead victims of an accident on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway. The police charged Babatunde Olatunji, 37; and Tunde Afolabi, 41, whose residential addresses were not provided with conspiracy and theft.

They pleaded not guilty. The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ayodele Adeosun, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on July 9, at about 11 a.m, at the Muhammadu Buhari Bus Stop, on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Age-Mowo, Lagos.

Adeosun said the defendants stole N34,350 from victims of an accident that claimed the life of 18 passengers on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway. The police said that the defendants were apprehended by the people at the scene of the accident and handed over to the police for prosecution.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015. Magistrate T. A. Popoola admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N200,000 each with two sureties in like sum.