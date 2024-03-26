2 Medical Doctors Arraigned For Alleged Involuntary Manslaughter

The Lagos State Government, yesterday, arraigned two medical doctors, Michael Atiba and Ugbeye Michael, over the alleged involuntary manslaughter of a patient, Ejiro Ugorobi. They were arraigned before Jus- tice Oyindamola Ogala of the High Court of Lagos State, Ikeja. Specifically, Atiba, a doctor at the Gbagada General Hospital, and Michael, a Consultant with the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, Lagos, are facing one count of involuntary manslaughter as made against them by the state.

While the arraignment lasted, the counsel for the state government, A. O. Azeez hinted to Justice Ogala that the incident took place on October 21, 2023. The lawyer also informed the court that the incident took place at No. 20, Michael Adekoya Street, Ilupeju, Lagos State, adding that Atiba and Michael unlawfully caused the death of one Ugorobi by the wrongful application of medication before and after surgery. According to Azeez, the alleged offence contravenes Section 224 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

But the medical doctors pleaded not guilty to the charge. Consequently, the prosecutor urged the court to give a trial date. Azeez said, “Given the plea of the defendants, we are asking for a trial date.” Meanwhile, the lawyers for the defendants informed the court of their bail applications, both dated March 21 and 22, 2023, respectively.

Dr Atiba’s counsel, particularly, told the judge that he filed a bail application dated March 22, 2024 and urged the court to grant Atiba bail on liberal terms, with an addition that he is a medical doctor who is in the business of saving lives and not taking lives. The counsel for the second defendant, A. O. Fayemi, while moving the application for bail dated March 21, 2024, prayed the judge to grant his client bail on self-recognizance.