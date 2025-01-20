2 Masked Men Kill Suspected Cultist In Ondo –Police

Share

The Police in Ondo State has confirmed the murder of a suspected cultist, Nasir Isiaka, by two masked men at the Owo area of Owo Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident to newsmen yesterday in Akure.

“The command can confirm the murder of one Nasir isiaka, aged 40 years, a notorious cultist, who has been on the police wanted list.

“The police at A division, Owo, today received a distress call that someone was shot at L.A. Igbanasa Area of Owo by two masked men. “On getting to the scene, the police discovered that the deceased was a cultist who participated in the #EndSARS protest.

“He attacked Uso division and stole an AK 47 and bullet proof vest belonging to the police, he also participated in the killing of one Adedeji Rafiu aka PA,” the PPRO said.

Odunlami, therefore, said that his remains had been deposited in the morgue by the police, while efforts were on to apprehend the masked men.

