2 Killed In Ebonyi Intercommunal Boundary Dispute

Share

Renewed hostility between Ogwo in Ishiagu Community and their neighbours in Akaeze, both in Ivo Local Government Area (LGA) of Ebonyi State have claimed the lives of two persons, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Ishiagu and Akaeze Communities have been embroiled in decades of boundary disputes that have claimed hundreds of lives from both sides. Reacting to the latest incident, the LGA Chairman, Chief Emmanuel Aja, condemned the killing and vowed to unmask the perpetrators.

Aja gave the assurance in a statement issued in Abakiliki and made available to newsmen on Sunday. He gave assurance that the killers must be fished out and prosecuted.

According to him, no one involved in perpetrating evil in the council nor involved in killing human beings in the area would go unpunished. The council boss charged security agencies to beef up security in the area, especially around the flash points to avoid reprisal attack.

“I strongly condemn the gruesome murder of two indigenes of Ogwor Community in Ishiagu by people suspected to be from Umobor Community in Akaeze.

“This is the effect of a land dispute between the two communities, which has lasted for decades, and my administration has done its best to handle the issue since we came on board.

“A committee I constituted has mediated on it and came up with a resolution that the said land shall be parcellated this November; a solution adopted by the stakeholders of the two communities, but to my surprise, this evil act came up.

Share

Please follow and like us: