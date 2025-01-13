2 Killed, Church, Houses Burnt In Fresh Chibok Attack

Share

At least two people were reported killed when suspected Boko Haram members invade Bamzir village in the Chibok Local Government Area in Borno State in the early hours of yesterday.

The insurgents also razed down a church and residential building after looting foodstuffs without any resistant. A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the incident took place at about 2 am when the villagers were asleep.

James Ayuba who fled unhurt, said: ” It was by God’s Grace that we escaped unhurt, but our house was set ablaze completely after the terrorists looted our agricultural produce.

“I am calling on the government and security agencies to take urgent action to address the renewed attacks in Southern Borno.

“Our people, especially those in Chibok, deserve to live in peace and safety, and it is the responsibility of the authorities to ensure that they are protected and secured.”

