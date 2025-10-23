2 Killed As Gunmen Attack Jos South Community

Gunmen on Monday night killed two persons in Darong community, Gyero village, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

According to Zagazola Makama, the attackers stormed the community around 8:00 p.m. on October 21 and opened fire indiscriminately, causing panic among residents. “During the attack, one Pam Choji and another unidentified man sustained gunshot injuries.

On receiving a distress call, the Divisional Police Officer of ‘B’ Division, Bukuru, led a team of operatives to the scene and evacuated the victims to the Plateau State Specialist Hospital,” a source said.

The victims were, however, confirmed dead on arrival by the doctor on duty. Security operatives, including troops and police personnel, have since been deployed to the area to restore calm and forestall further violence.

Meanwhile, the Plateau State Police Command has launched a manhunt for the assailants and urged residents to provide credible information that could assist in apprehending the perpetrators.