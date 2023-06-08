New Telegraph

2 Killed, 5 Injured In Us High School Shooting

Two people have been killed and five others injured in a shooting at a graduation ceremony in Virginia, United States. The shooting outside the Altria Theatre in Richmond sent hundreds of people, many of them wearing graduation gowns, running for safety on Tuesday evening. “It was obviously chaos,” the city’s police chief said.

“People scattered.” A 19-year-old suspect tried to flee on foot but was arrested. He will be charged with at least two counts of second-degree murder, police said. The suspect, who has not been named, is believed to have known at least one of the victims. Police did not fire their weapons when apprehending him and several guns were recovered from the scene, reports the BBC.

The victims’ identities have not been released, but police said the two people killed were an 18-year-old man who was part of the graduating class and his 36-year-old father.

