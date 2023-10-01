2 Killed, 3 Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Auto Crash

At least two persons have been confirmed dead in a road accident that occurred on Saturday, September 30 along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Ogun State.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) while confirming the incident in a statement issued on Sunday by its spokesperson of Ogun State Command, Florence Okpe, reported that the accident involved four male adults and four female adults.

According to the Corps, three others suffered several degrees of injuries, adding that the incident occurred around 5:16 pm along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, near Sandcrate in Ogun State.

“Two were recorded dead from the fatal crash, one male adult and one female adult,” she stated.

She stated that the lone crash involved a Toyota bus, with registration number, LND537XA.

“The suspected causes of the lone crash were speed tyre burst and loss of control.

“The injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital Ogere and the corpses were deposited at FOS morgue, Ipara,” she stated.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, Anthony Uga, expressed his concern and lamented the occurrence of accidents on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. He attributed these accidents to drivers who fail to adhere to the prescribed speed limits.

Mr Uga extended his condolences to the families of the victims and urged passengers to report any drivers who violate traffic regulations by utilizing the toll-free number 122.