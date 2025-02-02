2 Killed, 2 Injured In Massive Ukraine Drone Attack On Russia

Share

In retailation to the initial drones and missiles attack, the Regional Governor of Belgorod in Russia, Vyacheslav Gladkov, has said his region bordering Ukraine came under multiple Ukrainian drone attacks on Sunday morning, February 2.

The Governor also added that the drones attacks killed at least two civilians while two others were severally injured.

Governor Gladkov in a post on the Telegram messaging app said, one man was killed in the village of Malinovka about 8 km east of the border overnight, adding that several other settlements came under Ukrainian attack on Sunday morning.

According to him, later in the day, a woman died in hospital and another civilian suffered injuries after a passenger car came under a drone attack.

Meanwhile, Russia’s defence ministry said it had destroyed 44 Ukrainian drones over the last 24 hours.

Both sides, however, denied targeting civilians in the war that Russia started with its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Recall that Belgorod and other regions bordering Ukraine have been under Ukrainian strikes since the war began, with Kyiv saying its attacks are aimed at military, energy and transport infrastructure to undermine Moscow’s overall war efforts.

