2 Injured, 25 Abducted In Bandits Attacks In Kano

Two people were injured, and at least 25 residents abducted after bandits attacked Unguwar Tsamiya in Faruruwa village and the Dabawa community, both in Sha- nono Local Government Area of Kano State.

The raids took place on Sunday night, coming less than a day after a similar attack on Yan Kamaye in Tsanyawa LGA, a community close to the Katsina State border.

The incident was shared in a post on X by security analyst Bakatsine yester- day “Yesterday night, ban- dits attacked Unguwar Tsamiya in Faruruwa Village and the Dabawa community, both in Shanono LGA of Kano State. Two people were injured, and at least 25 residents were abducted.

“This incident occurred less than 24 hours after a similar attack on Yan Kamaye in Tsanyawa LGA, another community bordering Katsina State,” Bakatsine wrote. Authorities are yet to issue an official statement regarding the attack.