2 Feared Dead in Ogun Filling Station Fire

Two persons were feared dead yesterday in a fire outbreak which occurred at Nine Energies filling station in Asero, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. New Telegraph learnt that the fire erupted when a medium tanker was offloading diesel into another tanker. It was further gathered that those feared dead in the incident included the driver of the tanker that came to receive the diesel and his assistant.

Our Correspondent who visited the filling station formerly known as NIPCO saw the burnt tanker as well as the fire fighters from Ogun State Fire Service which came to put off the fire. Some police officers and officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), were also on ground to ensure safety of lives and properties.

A source told our correspondent that the fire started around 10am, “we all just saw the thick smoke coming from the filling station, nobody could go near the filling station because of the intensity of the fire. The fire fighters from Ogun State Fire Service later came around to put out the fire.

“We later got to know that the fire started when a tanker that brought diesel was transferring it into another tanker. It was the tanker that was receiving the diesel that went up in flames while the one that brought the diesel hurriedly left the place to avoid being caught up.

The two occupants of the tanker that was receiving the fuel were however badly burnt, they were rushed to the hospital by some people,” the source said.