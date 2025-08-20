2 Drug Kingpins Emami, Akpomuai Convicted, Sentenced To 10 Years Imprisonment

Two notorious drug kingpins, 37-year-old Ajetsibo Emami, popularly known as ‘Warri Kinsman’ and 51-year-old Solomon Akpomuai, have been convicted and sentenced to a combined 10 years imprisonment by a Federal High Court in Lagos.

Emami was arrested in Ikeja Lagos on Saturday, June 28, after NDLEA operatives dismantled his drug trafficking network in a three-day operation leading to the arrest of three other suspects.

Recovered from Emami’s network were 24 jumbo bags containing 681 pouches of Canadian Loud, a strain of cannabis weighing 414.2 kilograms. According to a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA Headquarters, Femi Babafemi, the bust of Emami’s drug ring followed credible intelligence on his attempt to move the shipment to Lekki area of Lagos, from where it will be distributed to other parts of the state and across the country.

He was subsequently arraigned before Justice Deinde Dipeolu of the Federal High Court 8 Lagos in charge number FHC/ L/636C/2025 bordering on dealing in illicit drugs. In his ruling delivered on Monday, August 18, the trial judge convicted Emami on the one count charge filed against him by NDLEA prosecutor, Assistant Commander of Narcotics Buhari Shuaibu Abdullahi and sentenced him to six years in prison with an option of N50million in lieu of jail.