2 Die as 18-Passenger Bus Somersaults in Oyo Community

Tragedy occurred along the Iseyin-Ogbomoso Road, Oyo State on Tuesday as two persons lost their lives in a road accident when the vehicle they were travelling in somersaulted. According to sources, the two people that died included a driver and one of the passengers.

The 18-passenger bus was conveying people from Iseyin enroute Ogbomoso when it somersaulted along the expressway. Some indigenes of Iseyin identified the driver as Alhaji Lukman Omipoleko Olope, but the identity of the other could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

Confirming the accident to New Telegraph, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Sector Commander in Oyo State, Joshua Adekanye, said on the telephone yesterday that the incident occurred at Ahoro Dada Village.