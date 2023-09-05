2 Die, 8 Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident

Two persons died while eight others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident along the the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The accident which involved a Toyota Hiace bus, marked GAS 937 and a truck occurred around Christopher University along the highway.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun state, Florence Okpe confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

Okpe explained that a total of 10 persons were involved which comprised seven male adults and three female adults.

She disclosed that eight persons which comprised six male adults and two female adults were injured, while one male adult and one female adult were recorded dead from the crash.

“The fatal crash was caused by excessive speed and wrongful overtaking on the part of the Toyota driver and then rammed into a moving truck,” he said.

Okpe noted that the injured victims were taken to Famobis Hospital, Mowe while the corpses were deposited at Idera Mutuary, Sagamu.

The FRSC spokesperson quoted the sector commander, Anthony Uga to have cautioned motorists on excessive speed and poor judgement on overtaking.