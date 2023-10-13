2 Die, 4 Injured in Osun Church Building Collapse

Two people died while four others were critically injured when a church building collapsed in Ikirun, headquarters of Ifelodun Local Government Area of Osun State. It was gathered that the owner of the building was among the dead.

The church was said to have collapsed at Eweta area of Ikirun around 6:45pm on Wednesday. A resident of the area, Dayo, said that four people identified as site workers were also trapped before some in the neighbourhood rescued them from the debris.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mrs Kehinde Adeleke, said: “A storey building being used as church collapsed on Wednesday at exactly 6:45 pm.

The building was still under construction as workers were still working as at the time the building collapsed. “Two women died this morning, one of them is the owner of the building. Four people who were trapped under the debris are receiving treatment in a hospital. All of them are in critical condition.”