2 Dead As Truck, Gas Tanker Collide In Lagos

There was collision between tipper truck and a gas tanker on the Lekki– Epe Expressway, Sangotedo The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that two people died following a collision between a tipper truck and a gas tanker on the Lekki– Epe Expressway in Sangotedo.

The Controller General of the agency, Mrs Margaret Adeseye, confirmed the incident in a statement in Lagos. She stated that the incident occurred at about 2:36 a.m. on Saturday near Tera Ahmed Bus Stop in Sangotedo, Lagos. “The incident involved a speeding 20-tonne tipper truck coming from Epe axis.

“The truck rammed into the rear of a stationary 30-tonne gas tanker that had failed to pull off the highway. “The impact triggered a fire outbreak that rapidly spread to surrounding properties, affecting three warehouses and 10 roadside shops, including a gym and a generator house,” she said.

The controller said that firefighters from Lekki Phase II, Oniru, and Epe II Fire stations were immediately deployed to the scene and successfully brought the blaze under control.

“Their swift response prevented the fire from escalating further, saving a nearby filling station, a fully loaded 33,000-litre Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) tanker, and other valuable properties.

“After extinguishing the fire, emergency responders recovered three Sienna buses, one Toyota Corolla and a fork- lift from the affected premis- es,” she said. Adeseye said that the driver of the tipper truck and his assistant were recovered dead, while the driver of the gas tanker escaped unhurt.

According to her, efforts are ongoing to evacuate the wreckage of the affected vehicles. She said that normalcy had returned to the area as authorities continued clearance operations.