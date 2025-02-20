2 Dead After Small Planes Collide In US

Share

At least two people are dead after a Lancair 360 and a Cessna 172 Skyhawk collided at an airport in Southern Arizona yesterday.

The crash occurred at Marana Regional Airport (AVQ), which is about 20 miles northwest of Tucson – marking the state’s second deadly plane crash in less than two weeks.

Simple Flying has learned the airport is uncontrolled, meaning it does not have an air traffic control tower. Due to increased activity, a brand new tower was intended to be completed by the end of last year, but faces a five-year delay.

Marana Police Department posted on social media yesterday morning that it was responding to the situation, and that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are headed to the scene.

“The Marana Police Department is currently on-scene at the Marana Regional Airport located at 11700 W. Avra Valley Rd. in reference to an aircraft collision.

“There has been at least 1 confirmed deceased individual. Details are limited at this time. Media staging will be in the large dirt parking lot outside of the Marana Regional Airport. FAA and NTSB will be responding,” it said.

