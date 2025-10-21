2 Dead After Cargo Plane Skids Off Hong Kong Runway Into Sea

A cargo plane skidded off a runway at Hong Kong International Airport and landed in the sea early yesterday, killing two ground staff. Emirates flight EK9788 was arriving from Dubai at about 03:50 local time (19:50 GMT) when it veered off the runway and collided with an airport patrol vehicle.

The two people inside the vehicle died, while the four crew members onboard the plane survived the crash. It marks one of Hong Kong’s deadliest aviation incidents in years – the city’s international airport has had a good safety record.

Authorities have launched an investigation as questions remain over the path taken by the plane upon landing, reports the BBC. Airport officials have said they gave the correct instructions to the plane and that there are signs on the runway to guide aircraft.