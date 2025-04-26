2 Dead, 6 Injured In Oyo-Ogbomoso Road Accident

Share

Two people lost their lives, while six others were injured in a road accident that occurred along the Oyo-Ogbomoso Road on Friday.

Sources revealed to Saturday Telegraph that the accident involved a commercial Nissan car, which reportedly ran into rocks placed as barricades by a construction company near the Ipeba area.

It was gathered on Saturday that the accident, which occurred around 7:00 am, claimed the lives of the driver and a female passenger, whose identities have not yet been revealed.

Officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) from the Oolo Unit were said to have responded promptly to the emergency.

Saturday Telegraph further gathered that the injured victims have been taken to Bowen University Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, for medical attention.

The remains of the deceased were deposited at the morgue of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Teaching Hospital.

