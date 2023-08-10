2 Dead, 5 Injured In Lagos Multiple Auto Crash

Multiple auto accidents on the Eko Bridge, Lagos Island, yesterday claimed two lives and left five others injured. The accident which happened on the Eko Bridge inward Alaka area of the state left two male adults dead on the spot, while five female passengers sustained varying de- grees of injuries. The accident was said to have involved six private vehicles, including a fully loaded truck with registration number (T-1501 LA), which had a head on collision with the other vehicles as a result of brake failure.

Confirming the incident, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment department of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Mr. Adebayo Taofiq, said operatives of the agency with other emergency responders carried out an emergency operation at the scene of a fatal accident on Eko Bridge inward Alaka area of Lagos. Taofiq said LASTMA Akinde Olusola ‘Zebra’ (Zone 3 Iponri) who led the rescue team confirmed that the accident recorded 2 deaths, both male and five female sustained serious injuries from the scene.

It was further confirmed that the fatal accident involved 6 private vehicles including a fully loaded ‘MAC’ truck with registration no (T-1501 LA) “According to preliminary investigation, the loaded ‘MAC’ truck while on a top speed collided with 5 other private vehicles including a commercial mini bus (Korope) as a result of brake failure. “The five rescued victims and two that died were im- mediately taken to a nearby General Hospital for medical attention and embalmed the remains of the two that died.”

“While the six vehicles involved in the crash with registration numbers Lexus Jeep (LSP 795 EW), Toyota Camry (AKD 606 HH), Toyota (LND 217 GX), Minibus (FKJ 77 YG and (LSR 952 HZ) have been moved away from the road to allow free flow of traffic.” Meanwhile, the General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Bolaji Oreagba has cautioned motorists, especially truck drivers to always ensure their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on any journey across the state.

He added that the Agency would not relent in enlightening motorists, particularly commercial bus drivers on dangers involved in over speeding, he however con- dole with the families of the deceased.