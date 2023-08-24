2 Dead, 37 Rescued As Building Collapse In Abuja

A two-storey building that collapsed on Wednesday night in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) amid a heavy downpour on Lagos Street, in front of the Garki Police station, left two people dead and 37 people rescued from the wreckage.

While confirming the tragedy, Dr Abbas Iddriss, the Director-General of the FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said that 37 people had already been rescued at the scene of the event, while two more had suffered fatal injuries.

Idriss added that while some people were still trapped in the rubble, the affected individuals had been sent to various medical facilities in the FCT.

According to him, the prolonged downpour had hindered the rescue efforts.

“Rescue team and others are on the ground. Rescue operations are on but slowly due to ongoing rain. They are making frantic efforts at getting an excavator to remove people from the rubble,” he had stated late Wednesday night.

The community members who worked tirelessly to manually free trapped people were thanked by the director general for their efforts.

He said that as they wait for equipment to improve the operations, rescue missions have continued.

FEMA, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the FCT Police Command, and the VIO have joined forces to step up their attempts to find additional victims who may still be buried beneath the wreckage.

According to reports, the two-story structure that fell was used for both residential and business purposes.