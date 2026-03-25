2 Dead, 3 Injured In Ibadan Multiple Auto Crash

There was pandemonium at Beere and Oje areas of Ibadan, Oyo State capital yesterday when a fuel tanker lost control and crashed into some commercial tricycles, popularly known as “Keke Marwa,” killing two persons and leaving three others injured.

The incident, which oc- curred around 1:15 p.m., threw the busy inner-city area into chaos with victims screaming and others running helter skelter, as the truck rolled down from the Beere Hill to the busy Oje Market area and left some occupants trapped beneath the wreckage.

Emergency responders, including police officers and traffic management officials, were promptly deployed to the scene to control the situation, evacuate the injured, and restore order to traffic in the area.

Confirming the accident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ayanlade Olayinka (SP), told New Telegraph that the accident indeed happened, but actual number of casualties could not be ascertained as details were still just coming in. He said, “Sir, I can confirm that there was an accident along the aforementioned road in Ibadan.

However, I cannot at this moment con- firm the extent of the damage or the number of those injured or killed as the details are still emerging. The situation has been brought under control and investigation is still ongoing,” he said.

According to the Oyo State Sector Commandant of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mrs Rosemary Alo, “the accident involved a commercial DAF tanker belonging to BOVAS and five yellow tricycles.

Findings indicate that the tanker lost control and rammed into the tricycles, leading to a multiple crash.” Mrs Alo explained further that a total of 11 persons were involved in the accident, out of which three adult males sustained varying degrees of injuries, while one male and one female lost their lives.

“The injured victims were taken away by their relatives for medical attention, while the corpses have been deposited at the morgue of Adeoyo Hospital,” she explained.