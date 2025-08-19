2 Dead, 3 Injured In Ebonyi Mining Pit Collapse

Tragedy struck at Ajirija lead mining site in Ihietutu Community, Ishiagu in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, over the weekend, when the pit collapsed, leaving two persons dead and three others critically injured.

The site, reportedly owned by one Henry Ahanaotu, was said to have been parceled out and Sublette to unlicenced petty miners operating without professional supervision.

The affected pit was allegedly being managed by an indigene of Ihietutu, Mrs Lovelyn Victor. An indigene of the community, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the condition of anonymity, said that the incident was one in a series of unreported tragedies at the site.

He recalled that a similar incident earlier in the year also claimed two lives and left several others injured, yet no sanctions were imposed on the site owner or the illegal operators. “Unfortunately, these incidents and deaths only end with the police, if at all.

“There has never been any punishment for the site owners or illegal miners, who put lives at risk,” the source said. Reacting, Ahanaotu described the incident as unfortunate, but said that he Sublette the lease to the operators as a means of empowering youths of the community. He argued that Victor was an established miner with over four excavators and other heavy equip- ment.