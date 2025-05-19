2 Dead, 22 Injured As Mexican Navy Ship Crashes Into New York Bridge

Share

Two people have been killed and 19 others injured after a tall Mexican Navy training sailing ship crashed into New York City’s Brooklyn Bridge.

Police said the Cuauhtémoc, with 277 people on board, lost power on Saturday as the captain was manoeuvring the vessel, forcing it to head for the bridge abutment on the Brooklyn side.

Footage shows the ship’s towering masts clip the bridge as it passed under the structure. Crew members were standing on the masts as they snapped and fell to the deck, authorities said.

New York City’s Emergency Management (NYCEM) said it was “responding to an incident”, without giving any further details. Brooklyn Bridge has not sustained any damage, the mayor of New York said.

The Mexican Navy confirmed that the ship was damaged, saying the incident was being investigated, reports the BBC.

