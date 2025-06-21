2 Dead, 2 Kidnaped As Gunmen Storm Oko Poly

Share

…institution denies incident

Two persons were killed, while two other persons were kidnaped on Thursday night when gunmen stormed the Federal Polytechnic Oko in Orumba North Local Government area of Anambra State.

Though the management of the institution denied that neither killing nor kidnapping happened in the institution, reports had it that the gunmen stormed the institution shooting indiscriminately, which resulted in the killing of two persons, while two others were kidnapped by the marauders, and four others, including a woman, who is currently responding to treatment at a medical facility in the area, sustained various degrees of injury.

It was not clear if the incident was cult related, but it was gathered that the Anambra Police command has taken over the scene of the incident, and have started manhunt for the gunmen.

The incident was confirmed by the Anambra Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochikwu Ikenga, in a statement.

“Police operatives are already acting on necessary information from some eyewitnesses for possible arrest of the perpetrators of the incident.

“Police operatives, led by Area Commander Aguata, complemented by the Joint Security Force comprising the army, navy, civil defence and vigilante operatives have taken over the scene of the alleged cult related shooting, which occurred at Total junction and tipper junction all in Oko, Orumba North Local Government Area.

“An eyewitness account revealed that the gunmen operating with a motorcycle and a black Lexus 350 SUV without a number plate, started shooting indiscriminately at Total junction,” the statement read.

However, authorities of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko stated that the killings and kidnappings did not occur inside the institution..

They stated that the incident occurred in Okoh community and not within the compound of the school.

The Public Relations Officer of the institution, Mr Chijioke Ibeziako, in a statement, urged members of the public to discountenance the report that the incident happened on the school’s premises, adding that the polytechnic is safe and that normal academic activities have been going on there uninterrupted.

The statement urged members of the public to refrain from making inflammatory statement that may jeopardize police investigation, adding that security operatives are on top of the manhunt for the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

Share