2 Dead, 10 Injured In Abia Road Crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Abia State Sector Command, has confirmed the death of two persons, while 10 others were injured in a road traffic crash on Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

The Sector Commander, Mrs Ngozi Ezeoma, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Umuahia yesterday that the crash occurred at the Ntigha junction area of the expressway on Sunday at 5:02 p.m. Ezeoma said that the command was informed of the crash at approximately 5:07pm, while the response team arrived at the scene within five minutes.

