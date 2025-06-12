2 Dead, 1 Injured As Petroleum Tanker Explodes On Lagos -Ibadan Expressway

Share

Two persons have reportedly died and one other sustained injury in a tanker explosion at the Olowotedo area, directly in front of the Nasrul-Lahi-l-Fatih Society (NASFAT) camp, yesterday on the Lagos Ibadan Expressway.

An eyewitness account said the driver of the petrolladen tanker coming from Lagos was heading towards Ogun State when the unfortunate incident happened at about 3pm yesterday.

The witness said the driver of the tanker was trying to avoid crushing a commercial bus at the U-turn when the driver of the tanker lost control and somersaulted, thereby spilling its content on the road resulting in an explosion.

It was observed that during fire three trucks, including the tanker and two other buses were consumed in the inferno.

One of the firefighters who didn’t mention is name said two persons died and one person sustained varying degrees of injury during the explosion.

A welder close to the scene of the accident who simply identified himself as Femi, said a driver who brought gas for him just left few minutes after three when the incident happened at the U-turn junction.

Femi said a commercial bus was about to overtake the truck when the driver was making efforts to Make a U-turn at the NASFAT junction, the tanker driver was trying to avoid the bus, that was when the truck fell and spill it’s content on the road and later exploded.

Share