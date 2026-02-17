2 Crew Members Found Dead Inside Car On Lagos Movie Set

The Lagos State Police Command has launched an investigation into the deaths of two crew members working on a Nollywood film production.

The victims, identified as Ekemini ‘Gee Tee’ Imeh, the lighting director, and his associate Ayodeji Walter Odediran, were found dead on Saturday on a movie set in the Lekki Phase 1 area of Lagos.

Abimbola Adebisi, spokesperson for the state command, disclosed that the incident occurred within the premises of Evercare Hospital, which had been designated as a filming location. It was learnt that the two men arrived early at the location to set up lighting equipment before shooting commenced.

Following the installation, they decided to rest inside a Nissan vehicle on the property. Shortly after, a production staff member reportedly delivered breakfast to them while they were inside the vehicle. As filming progressed throughout the day, crew members attempted to reach the two men via phone.

When their calls went unanswered, it raised no immediate alarm. It was not until after shooting had wrapped for the day that their lifeless bodies were discovered inside the vehicle.

The case, which was first reported at the Maroko Police Station, has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, for investigation. Abimbola also revealed that autopsy and toxicology examinations were being conducted to determine the cause of death.