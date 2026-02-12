2 Chinese Directors Bag 92 Years In Jail Over N3.4bn, $2.5m Crypto Fraud

Justice Daniel Osiagor of a Federal High Court in Lagos has convicted and sentenced two Chinese; Huang Haoyu, also known as Ken, and An Hongxu, who are Directors of Genting International Company Limited to a cumulative jail term of 92 years for their involvement in a multibillion-naira cybercrime and money laundering scheme.

The court also ordered the convicts, who are first and third defendants, to undertake three days of community service and directed that they be repatriated to their country of origin after serving their sentences and completing the community service. They were however given an option of a N56 million fine.

The duo were among the 792 suspected internet and cryptocurrency fraud suspects arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Lagos in December 2024.

The second defendant, Audu Friday, however pleaded not guilty to the charge and will face trial. At the resumption of trial yesterday, lawyer to the first and second defendants, Mis Bridget Omateno informed the court that the two directors had decided to change their pleas from not guilty to guilty.

She recalled that on the last adjourned date, the court had been informed that counsel on record had been debriefed. Although there was no plea bargain agreement, she said the first and third defendants applied to change their pleas and urged the court to direct that the charge be read to them afresh.

When the charge was read by the registrar, Huang Haoyu and An Hongxu pleaded guilty to the sevencount charge filed against them, while Audu Friday maintained his plea of not guilty.