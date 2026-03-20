2 Children Die In Jigawa Fire Incidents

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Jigawa State Command, has confirmed two separate fire incidents in Dutse that claimed the lives of two children and caused significant property damage.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASC Badruddeen Tijjani Mahmud, who disclosed this in a statement, said a tragic incident occurred in the early hours of March 17 at about 4 am in Layin Dabinai, near Masallacin Malam Babba.

The fire, whose cause is yet to be determined, reportedly spread rapidly and engulfed rooms occupied by two children of Aminuddeen Abubakar, a staff member of Federal University, Dutse. Despite efforts by emergency responders, both children, aged two and six, were confirmed dead at the scene.

In a separate incident later on March 19 at about 12 noon, another fire outbreak occurred within the same Gida Dubu area. Preliminary findings indicated that the fire originated from an electrical spark in the kitchen of a resident, Nura Garba, popularly known as Dangwan Gwan.

The fire spread to adjoining houses belonging to Mu’azu Garba and Mohammed Aliyu, also known as Jaujen Hadejia, destroying parts of the kitchens and roofing materials.

However, no lives were lost in the second incident, as firefighters responded swiftly and contained the blaze before it could escalate further.

The NSCDC stated that while the cause of the first fire remains unknown, relevant authorities would conduct a thorough investigation into both incidents to determine their causes and recommend preventive measures.

The Command expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family and sympathised with all those affected by the fires.

It also urged residents to remain vigilant and adhere strictly to fire safety measures, particularly in the handling of electrical appliances and open flames, to prevent future occurrences. The NSCDC reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives and property across Jigawa State.