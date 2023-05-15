2 Businessmen Excrete 193 Cocaine Pellets In NDLEA’s Custody

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested two businessmen at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja for cocaine ingestion and both excreted 193 pellets of the illicit drug after three days in observatory custody.

The alleged traffickers: Onoh Ebere, 49, and Chris- tian Ifeanyi Ogbuji, 47, were intercepted at the Abuja airport on Wednesday May 10, upon their arrival from Uganda via Addis Ababa, onboard Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 951.

Though both suspects have businesses they manage in Nigeria. The agency’s spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi in a statement yesterday said the traffickers main source of income has been drug trafficking, adding that they both travelled to Uganda and from there crossed over to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia where they picked the consignments before returning to Abuja with Lagos as their final destination.

Babafemi said after days in excretion room, Onoh excreted a total of 100 pel- lets weighing 2.137kg while Ogbuji expelled 93 pellets hidden in his stomach with a gross weight of 1.986kg. Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives have raided two notorious drug joints, Zaro bunk in Bama road, Sabongari and the Sani Abacha Indoor Stadium, both in Kano metropolis where a total of 160 suspects were arrested with different quantities of illicit substances.

Also, two suspects: Abubakar Sallau, 55 and Na- zifi Abdullahi, 25, were arrested on Saturday May 13, along Kano-Maiduguri road, with 5,000 pills of Tramadol 200mg, while a total of 65,200 tablets of tramadol and exol-5 were seized from the duo of Adamu Nagati, 30, and Ali Nasiru, 35.

This is even as operatives in Abuja also arrested 25 suspects in raids across Tora Bora, Gwarinpa village, 3rd avenue in Gwarinpa, Karamo, Garki market, Sabongari Bwari and New Kucigoro IDP camp, within the FCT.

He said another bid to smuggle into Lagos a consignment of 24kg cannabis indica concealed in imported used cars from Canada was again frustrated by NDLEA operatives who seized the illicit substance on Thursday May 11, during a joint 100% examination of a container marked, MSMU 7412069, at the Prime Connection Bonded terminal, off Oshodi- Apapa Expressway.