2 BRT Drivers Arraigned Over Alleged Fuel Siphoning

The Lagos Bus Services Limited (LBSL) has arraigned two of its captains over alleged fuel siphoning incident. Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Idowu Oguntona, said the incident occurred on March 10, and was reported through a video recorded by a concerned citizen.

A statement by the agency’s spokesman, Afolabi Ola- wale, said the suspects were identified, apprehended and handed over to security personnel for investigation.

Reaffirming the company’s zero-tolerance policy for fraud and misconduct, Oguntona said, the suspects were arraigned before the Lagos Mobile Court on March 12, adding that they were remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Facility pending further hearing on April 22.

He stressed the firm’s commitment to accountability, transparency and strict enforcement of operational standards. “We strongly condemn any act that compromises the trust reposed in our workforce and the resources entrusted to us by the government and the people of Lagos State,” Oguntona said.

He commended the citizen who reported the incident, noting that public vigilance was vital to safeguarding the integrity of the state’s transportation system.